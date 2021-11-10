UrduPoint.com

Minsk Fights Illegal Migration, Closes 11 Caravans This Year - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 08:32 PM

Minsk Fights Illegal Migration, Closes 11 Caravans This Year - Foreign Minister

Belarus continues to fight illegal migration, and has closed down eleven migration caravans and arrested about 700 people for attempting to cross the border this year alone, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Belarus continues to fight illegal migration, and has closed down eleven migration caravans and arrested about 700 people for attempting to cross the border this year alone, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told Sputnik in an interview.

"We have defended and guarded the border, and we continue to do so. This year alone, about 700 people were arrested for attempting to cross the border, 11 migrant caravans were closed, 14 criminal cases were opened," Makei said.

The influx of illegal migrants attempting to reach the European Union through Belarus is the objective result of the current geopolitical situation and Minsk has had no hand in it, the minister noted.

"The accusations against Belarus have no basis. This is not the fault of Belarus. This is the result of the EU's thoughtless policy of destroying statehood in a number of countries, inviting refugees and declaring that they (European countries) are ready to give them shelter.

But now they have radically changed their policy, trying to punish Belarus with this," Makei said.

He also doubted the rationality of the decision to build a fence on the border with Belarus to combat migration, as it is unlikely to deter migrants. On the topic of Belarus in general, Brussels often makes its decisions based on opinions from Poland and Lithuania and does not have much knowledge about the real situation in the republic, thus failing in its coordinating role, Makei added.

In recent months, Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania have reported an increase in the number of people trying to cross the border from Belarus illegally, accusing Minsk of using migrants as a "hybrid weapon" and orchestrating a crisis to get back at Brussels for sanctions against Alexander Lukashenko. The Belarusian leader has rejected the accusations, saying his cash-strapped country can no longer afford tight border controls.

Related Topics

European Union Minsk Brussels Vladimir Putin Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia Border Criminals From Refugee Weapon

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Festival organising committee reveals ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival organising committee reveals official event schedule

3 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan sets example after appearing in SC: ..

PM Imran Khan sets example after appearing in SC: SACM

1 minute ago
 EU Communication With Third Countries Necessary to ..

EU Communication With Third Countries Necessary to Curb Migration Via Belarus - ..

1 minute ago
 Bitcoin Hits New Historic High at $69,000

Bitcoin Hits New Historic High at $69,000

6 minutes ago
 DC Chitral launches crackdown on polythene bags

DC Chitral launches crackdown on polythene bags

6 minutes ago
 CCPO visits Kahna police station, review arrangeme ..

CCPO visits Kahna police station, review arrangements

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.