MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Belarus is fulfilling its promises on the resolution of the ongoing migration crisis at the border with Poland, Natalya Eismont, the spokeswoman of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, said on Thursday.

The spokeswoman mentioned that there are some 7,000 migrants in Belarus as of now, and only approximately 2,000 of them are in a camp at the Belarusian-Polish border. The spokeswoman said that Lukashenko told outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel that the EU needs "to create a humanitarian corridor for 2,000 refugees who are in the camp," while Minsk, on its part, will make efforts so remaining 5,000 migrants can return to their countries.

"As you can see, even today we are fulfilling our obligations! Yes, unfortunately, only about 400 refugees agreed to return to their homeland. To be precise, there are 374 passengers on the plane that departed (from Belarus to Iraq) today, mostly Iraqi citizens," Eismont said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

The spokeswoman also said that the EU "is not fulfilling" agreements to solve the migration crisis.