Minsk Had Nothing to Do With Death of Belarusian Activist in Kiev - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Minsk had nothing to do with the death of Vitaly Shishov, a political activist from Belarus who lived in Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

Earlier in August, Shishov was found hanged in a park in Kiev after he was reported missing.

"We did not know him. Who will go from Belarus and hang him there? .. why? This is nonsense," Lukashenko said at the Big Conversation press conference, adding that Shishov lived in Ukraine and was "supported by" Ukrainian special services.