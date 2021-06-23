UrduPoint.com
Minsk Has Evidence Of US Gov't Agencies' Role In Coup Preparations - Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 01:50 PM

Minsk Has Evidence of US Gov't Agencies' Role in Coup Preparations - Defense Minister

Belarusian investigators have irrefutable evidence of US governmental agencies' involvement in the preparations to stage a coup in Belarus, Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Belarusian investigators have irrefutable evidence of US governmental agencies' involvement in the preparations to stage a coup in Belarus, Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Wednesday.

On April 17, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko made a statement about the detention of a group of people who sought assassinating him and his children.

According to the Belarusian president, US special services who wanted to stage a coup were involved.

"The coup with physical elimination of the head of the Belarusian state and his family members was foiled in a joint operation of Belarusian and Russian special services. Moreover, the investigators have obtained irrefutable evidence of US governmental structures' involvement," Khrenin said in a videoaddress at the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security.

