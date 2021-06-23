(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Belarusian investigators have irrefutable evidence of US governmental agencies' involvement in the preparations to stage a coup in Belarus, Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Wednesday

On April 17, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko made a statement about the detention of a group of people who sought assassinating him and his children.

According to the Belarusian president, US special services who wanted to stage a coup were involved.

"The coup with physical elimination of the head of the Belarusian state and his family members was foiled in a joint operation of Belarusian and Russian special services. Moreover, the investigators have obtained irrefutable evidence of US governmental structures' involvement," Khrenin said in a videoaddress at the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security.