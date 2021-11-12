Minsk Has No Reason to Send Migrants From Border to Home Countries - Russian Diplomat

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The Belarusian authorities have no reason to expel migrants who arrived legally to their home countries, this would be a violation of all conventions, Russian First Deputy Envoy to UN Dmitry Polyansky told reporters.

"There is no reason why Belarus should send people, who have arrived in Belarus legally, who have visas, to their home countries," Polyansky said.

"This would be a complete violation of any international conventions," he said.