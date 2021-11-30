UrduPoint.com

Minsk Has Plan, Combat Units To React To NATO Maneuvers In Baltic - Lukashenko

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 07:54 PM

Amid NATO maneuvers in the Baltic and in Ukraine, Minsk has a plan and combat units to respond to attempts to start a conflict, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti

"So they started these maneuvers in Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Ukraine. What should I do as commander-in-chief? I should not succumb to these provocations, but I must foresee what will happen so that it does not happen, as it was in 1941," he said.

According to Lukashenko, "Stalin told everyone: do not give in to provocations, do not give in, the signals came from the Kremlin, and then the war actually began.

"Therefore, I have to have plans and units, divisions of the Belarusian army that will react to any attempt to create a conflict here. On the border of the Baltic states, Poland and Ukraine. Unfortunately, they, Ukrainians, ran ahead of even NATO troops, well, as usual. They closed the skies for Belarusian flights of airplanes earlier than the European Union and the Americans, it is exactly the same here," the Belarusian leader said.

