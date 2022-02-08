Minsk Has Plan in Place in Case of Increased NATO Activity Near Border - Security Council

The Belarusian military has a plan of deterrence measures in place in case of potential increased NATO activity near the state border, Alexander Volfovich, the secretary of Belarus's Security Council, said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The Belarusian military has a plan of deterrence measures in place in case of potential increased NATO activity near the state border, Alexander Volfovich, the secretary of Belarus's Security Council, said on Tuesday.

"In case of the strengthening of NATO military activity near our borders, in the Armed Forces, we have a plan in place on building up strategic deterrence measures," Volfovich said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.