Minsk Hopes EU Will Not Ban Flights Trough Belarus - Transport Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Minsk hopes that the European Union will not impose a ban on flights through Belarus over the emergency landing of a Ryanair flight in the country, Director of the Department of Aviation of the Belarusian Ministry of Transport Artem Sikorski said on Monday.

"We did not make such calculations [about the possible losses of Minsk if flight ban is imposed], And we hope that all prudence will prevail, and the European Union, European companies will not proceed to such unfriendly sanctions," Sikorski said during a briefing.