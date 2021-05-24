UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minsk Hopes EU Will Not Ban Flights Trough Belarus - Transport Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 07:25 PM

Minsk Hopes EU Will Not Ban Flights Trough Belarus - Transport Ministry

Minsk hopes that the European Union will not impose a ban on flights through Belarus over the emergency landing of a Ryanair flight in the country, Director of the Department of Aviation of the Belarusian Ministry of Transport Artem Sikorski said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Minsk hopes that the European Union will not impose a ban on flights through Belarus over the emergency landing of a Ryanair flight in the country, Director of the Department of Aviation of the Belarusian Ministry of Transport Artem Sikorski said on Monday.

"We did not make such calculations [about the possible losses of Minsk if flight ban is imposed], And we hope that all prudence will prevail, and the European Union, European companies will not proceed to such unfriendly sanctions," Sikorski said during a briefing.

Related Topics

European Union Minsk Belarus All

Recent Stories

Commissioner asks irrigation officers to submit re ..

46 seconds ago

Rescuers' pioneer batch completes 17 years of serv ..

48 seconds ago

UN chief declares 'war' on Covid as India toll top ..

51 seconds ago

Pak Navy delegation visits RCCI

3 minutes ago

Police arrest POs, facilitators, 76 suspects

3 minutes ago

Foreign remittances may touch $ 28 bln by June end ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.