(@imziishan)

The situation with migrants stranded at the Belarus-Poland border bears resemblance to the migrant crisis of 2015 and could be used by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to strike a deal with the EU using the Turkey-EU migrant agreement as a reference point for negotiations, Albert Breininger, a member of the Alternative for Germany ( AfD) party, told Sputnik

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The situation with migrants stranded at the Belarus-Poland border bears resemblance to the migrant crisis of 2015 and could be used by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to strike a deal with the EU using the Turkey-EU migrant agreement as a reference point for negotiations, Albert Breininger, a member of the Alternative for Germany ( AfD) party, told Sputnik.

"So far, the crisis is developing according to the same scenario as it was unfolding with Erdogan in 2015, who literally won the talks with the EU giving him carte blanche and complete freedom. It seems that Lukashenko is following his footsteps and hopes to get political carte blanche and maybe billions in loans and the sanctions' relief," Breininger said.

The EU-Turkey deal, the objective of which is to tackle the former's migrant crisis, was signed in March 2016. The agreement stipulated that Turkey has to take back illegal migrants coming to the Greek islands through its territory, in return the European Union agreed to resettle Syrian refugees from Turkey, reduce visa restrictions for Turkish citizens, pay 6 billion Euros ($6.

8 billion) in aid to Ankara, restart stalled talks regarding Turkey's accession to the European Union.

According to the Belarusian president's spokesperson, Lukashenko so far did not discuss sanctions relief or the "recognition" of his presidency as conditions to tamper down the migrant crisis with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel or any other EU officials.

Between 2,000 and 4,000 migrants from Iraq, Syria and other middle Eastern countries have arrived at the western border of Belarus for the past several weeks. Poland has advanced its border guards and deployed the military to thwart the attempts of migrants to enter the country. Warsaw blames the migration crisis on Minsk, which denies the allegation.