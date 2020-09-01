Minsk Informs Ottawa About 'Specific Facts' of External Interference in Belarusian Affairs

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei informed his Canadian counterpart, Francois-Philippe Champagne, about "specific facts" of external interference in the affairs of Minsk, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

The two ministers had a phone conversation on the initiative of the Canadian side.

"The ministers discussed the post-election situation in Belarus. Vladimir Makei presented a number of specific facts of external interference in the internal affairs of Belarus and called on the Canadian side to objectively assess the situation, based on various sources of information," the ministry said in a statement.

The parties also exchanged views on the prospects for further bilateral cooperation, it added.