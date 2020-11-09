UrduPoint.com
Minsk Informs Warsaw About Criminal Activity, Damaging To Belarus, From Polish Territory

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry told the charge d'affaires of the Polish Embassy in the republic, Marcin Wojciechowski, about the facts of organized criminal activity from the Polish territory, which damages public security, state and private property in Belarus, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

"On November 9, 2020, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry held a meeting with the charge d'affaires of the Polish Embassy in Belarus, Marcin Wojciechowski. Issues of international treaties between the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Poland were discussed," the ministry said.

"The Belarusian side expressed concern over the confirmed and documented facts of organized criminal activity from the territory of Poland, which causes damage to the life and health of Belarusian citizens, public security, state and private property in the Republic of Belarus," it said.

"The Polish side received a clear call to adhere to its international obligations and take measures to suppress criminal activity on its territory," the ministry stressed.

The meeting paid special attention to the implementation of bilateral agreements in the field of combating crime, as well as the 2000 United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime.

