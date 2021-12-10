Minsk Intends to Offset Losses From Western Sanctions by Exports to Russia, Asia, Africa

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Belarus plans to compensate damage from Western sanctions by boosting exports to the markets of Russia, Asia, and Africa, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Friday.

"We have estimated the losses in the Western direction from the sanctions, we will compensate them by increasing our presence in the markets of Russia, Asia, and Africa. Russia and China remain strategic partners to us," Golovchenko was quoted as saying by the Belta news agency during a meeting with lawmakers discussing budget issues.

Minsk intends to raise exports to those markets by some 6% and actively work to "expand the geography of supplies," he added.

Another package of sanctions against Belarus has been adopted by the European Union jointly with the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada on December 2, targeting several Belarusian officials, entities, and organizations. The new preventive round came in response to the ongoing migration crisis at the Belarusian-Polish border, which the West blames on Minsk. The latter denies the accusations.