UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minsk Interested In Finding Authors Of Message About Ryanair Bomb Threat - Official

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Minsk Interested in Finding Authors of Message About Ryanair Bomb Threat - Official

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Belarus is interested in finding those who send the message about a bomb that caused the Ryanair flight to land in Minsk in May and is ready to cooperate with other countries, the chairman of the Belarusian Investigative committee, Dmitry Gora, said on Monday.

"We are interested in finding the person, [or] people, who sent the message ... We would appreciate international cooperation," Gora said at a press conference, adding that currently the international cooperation "leaves much to be desired.

"

In late May, a flight by the Irish airline Ryanair from Athens to Vilnius was grounded in Minsk over a bomb threat flagged by the Belarusian authorities, which turned out to be fake. Among the passengers was Belarusian opposition journalist Roman Protasevich, whose Telegram channel Nexta is believed to have played an important role during last year's post-election protests and then designated as extremist. The journalist was detained during the stopover, triggering a wave of consternation and outcry from Western politicians and officials.

Related Topics

Minsk Athens Vilnius Ireland Belarus May From Opposition

Recent Stories

Budget ignores most pressing problems: Mian Zahid ..

16 minutes ago

Punjab govt announces to establish ‘Punjab Panah ..

17 minutes ago

Punjab govt presents Rs2653bn budget amid roaring ..

29 minutes ago

SEHA advances medical education, training, and dev ..

51 minutes ago

39,636 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

IRENA and Morocco sign strategic partnership

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.