Minsk Interested in Finding Authors of Message About Ryanair Bomb Threat - Official

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Belarus is interested in finding those who send the message about a bomb that caused the Ryanair flight to land in Minsk in May and is ready to cooperate with other countries, the chairman of the Belarusian Investigative committee, Dmitry Gora, said on Monday.

"We are interested in finding the person, [or] people, who sent the message ... We would appreciate international cooperation," Gora said at a press conference, adding that currently the international cooperation "leaves much to be desired.

"

In late May, a flight by the Irish airline Ryanair from Athens to Vilnius was grounded in Minsk over a bomb threat flagged by the Belarusian authorities, which turned out to be fake. Among the passengers was Belarusian opposition journalist Roman Protasevich, whose Telegram channel Nexta is believed to have played an important role during last year's post-election protests and then designated as extremist. The journalist was detained during the stopover, triggering a wave of consternation and outcry from Western politicians and officials.