UrduPoint.com

Minsk Interested In Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems - Lukashenko

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

Minsk Interested in Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Minsk is interested in Russian S-400 air defense systems, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday, adding that he is sure that the country will receive the systems.

"The S-400 is of great interest to us. And I am sure that we will receive these complexes. Moreover, we have saved a lot of money on the construction of the nuclear power plant," Lukashenko said at the Big Conversation press conference.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Minsk Money

Recent Stories

Fly Emirates to Dubai and visit the world in one p ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai and visit the world in one place with a complimentary Expo ..

16 minutes ago
 Punjab Governor calls on PM Imran Khan

Punjab Governor calls on PM Imran Khan

23 minutes ago
 Ministry of Justice launches &#039;Virtual Digital ..

Ministry of Justice launches &#039;Virtual Digital pleading&#039; 24 hours a day ..

26 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Airports partners with GANS to provide a ..

Abu Dhabi Airports partners with GANS to provide air navigation services

26 minutes ago
 ERC organises 4th group wedding in Socotra, 23rd i ..

ERC organises 4th group wedding in Socotra, 23rd in Yemen

26 minutes ago
 Gas leakage caused inferno in passenger van in Guj ..

Gas leakage caused inferno in passenger van in Gujranwala

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.