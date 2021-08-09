Minsk Interested in Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems - Lukashenko

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Minsk is interested in Russian S-400 air defense systems, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday, adding that he is sure that the country will receive the systems.

"The S-400 is of great interest to us. And I am sure that we will receive these complexes. Moreover, we have saved a lot of money on the construction of the nuclear power plant," Lukashenko said at the Big Conversation press conference.