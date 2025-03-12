Minsk International Book Fair To Open Today
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 01:00 PM
MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The 32nd edition of the Minsk International Book Fair is opening at 14 Pobeditelei Avenue in Minsk on Wednesday.
Since Belarus holds chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in 2025, the central exhibitor will be an interactive collective stand of the EAEU member states devoted to a common theme - the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
Each day of the fair will celebrate a member state of the EAEU:
12 March - the Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan,
13 March - the Day of the Kyrgyz Republic,
14 March - the Day of the Russian Federation,
15 March - the Day of the Republic of Belarus,
16 March - the Day of the Republic of Armenia.
The program will traditionally include the “International” and “Educational” quarters.
The landmark events of the exhibition include the international symposium of writers “The Writer and Time” with the participation of representatives of CIS and non-CIS countries; a ceremony to award the winners of the national competition “The Art of the Book”.
The Book Train carrying authors and publicists will arrive in Minsk on 14 March. They will present their works at the exhibition venues and other venues. This project was launched by the Russian Federation.
A temporary bus route No. 935 will be available on the days when the book fair will be held. The bus will be running between the Nemiga metro station and the exhibition venue from 10:00 to 19:00 every 15-20 minutes.
The exhibition will open in a solemn ceremony at 12:00 on 12 March and will be running through 16 March.
Recent Stories
MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 2024
Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance o ..
AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Bar ..
EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group
More Stories From World
-
Minsk International Book Fair to open today5 minutes ago
-
Belarus to help Libya introduce advanced mining technologies5 minutes ago
-
What to know about Manus, China's latest AI assistant25 minutes ago
-
Transformed PSG make statement by ousting Liverpool from Champions League35 minutes ago
-
Trove of dinosaur footprints found at Australian school35 minutes ago
-
UK makes manslaughter arrest of ship captain over North Sea crash45 minutes ago
-
Kane leads Bayern past Leverkusen into Champions League last eight55 minutes ago
-
US probe reports high risk of plane-chopper crashes in Washington55 minutes ago
-
PSG stun Liverpool on penalties to make Champions League quarters55 minutes ago
-
Trump administration to halve staff at Education Department55 minutes ago
-
Trump talks up Tesla in White House show of support for Musk1 hour ago
-
Marquinhos says PSG have 'no limits' after ousting Liverpool from Champions League1 hour ago