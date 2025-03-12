Open Menu

Minsk International Book Fair To Open Today

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Minsk International Book Fair to open today

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The 32nd edition of the Minsk International Book Fair is opening at 14 Pobeditelei Avenue in Minsk on Wednesday.

Since Belarus holds chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in 2025, the central exhibitor will be an interactive collective stand of the EAEU member states devoted to a common theme - the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Each day of the fair will celebrate a member state of the EAEU:

12 March - the Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan,

13 March - the Day of the Kyrgyz Republic,

14 March - the Day of the Russian Federation,

15 March - the Day of the Republic of Belarus,

16 March - the Day of the Republic of Armenia.

The program will traditionally include the “International” and “Educational” quarters.

The landmark events of the exhibition include the international symposium of writers “The Writer and Time” with the participation of representatives of CIS and non-CIS countries; a ceremony to award the winners of the national competition “The Art of the Book”.

The Book Train carrying authors and publicists will arrive in Minsk on 14 March. They will present their works at the exhibition venues and other venues. This project was launched by the Russian Federation.

A temporary bus route No. 935 will be available on the days when the book fair will be held. The bus will be running between the Nemiga metro station and the exhibition venue from 10:00 to 19:00 every 15-20 minutes.

The exhibition will open in a solemn ceremony at 12:00 on 12 March and will be running through 16 March.

Recent Stories

MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions ..

MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 2024

20 minutes ago
 Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 h ..

Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance o ..

44 minutes ago
 AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global ..

AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges

50 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025

4 hours ago
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, R ..

UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Gov ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Bar ..

12 hours ago
 EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territ ..

EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity

12 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Ift ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet

13 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Gr ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group

13 hours ago

More Stories From World