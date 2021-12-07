Minsk Introduces Embargo on Some Goods in Response to Western Sanctions

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Belarus is introducing embargo on a wide range of goods from countries applying sanctions against official Minsk from January 1, 2022, the Belarusian government said on Tuesday.

"According to the government's decision, from January 1, 2022, a food embargo will be introduced on a wide range of goods produced in countries that implement discriminatory policies and take unfriendly actions towards our country," the government said.

It noted that in just 10 months of this year, Belarus imported food and food products from such countries worth more than $530 million.

"The positions that form the basis of this imports will be banned from the beginning of next year," it added.

The resolution "contains a number of exemptions, and, in particular, will not affect goods imported by Belarusians for personal consumption, as well as, for example, intended for baby food and a number of other items of critical imports."