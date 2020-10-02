Minsk Introduces Retaliatory EU Visa Restrictions, Says to Review Relations With Brussels

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Belarus says it will draw up its own list of sanctioned EU individuals in retaliation to Brussels' visa restrictions on some Belarusian officials.

"In connection with the visa sanctions adopted by the EU against a number of Belarusian officials, the Belarusian side is introducing a reciprocal sanctions list from today. In accordance with the established civilized diplomatic practice, we will not publish it," the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Minsk went on to say that it is ready to reconsider the level of its interaction with the EU and the extent of its diplomatic presence in the bloc.

"The EU threatens us that it will reconsider its relations with Belarus. This will be its choice. The Belarusian side, in turn, is also ready for such a reconsideration of relations and will continue to adequately respond to any unfriendly actions," the statement read.

The ministry said that the Brussels' rash imposition of sanctions may lead to serious consequences, including a withdrawal from existing bilateral agreements and reconsidering the viability of maintaining diplomatic relations as a whole.