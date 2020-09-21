UrduPoint.com
Minsk Invited IAEA Chief To Launch Of Belarusian NPP's 1st Unit On November 7

Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich invited IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi to the launch of the first power unit of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant on November 7 this year, the Belarusian Energy Ministry said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich invited IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi to the launch of the first power unit of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant on November 7 this year, the Belarusian Energy Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, Karankevich and Grossi met earlier in the day in Vienna on the sidelines of the 64th session of the IAEA General Conference. Topical issues of interaction with the agency and prospects for further cooperation were discussed.

"Viktor Karankevich added that the launch of the first power unit of the BelNPP will take place on November 7. In this regard, he invited the IAEA Director General to consider the possibility of visiting Belarus to participate in this event," the ministry said in Telegram.

