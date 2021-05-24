UrduPoint.com
Minsk Invites Interested Parties To Participate In Investigation Of Ryanair Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:05 PM

Minsk Invites Interested Parties to Participate in Investigation of Ryanair Incident

Belarus is inviting all interested sides to take part in an investigation of the incident with the emergency landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk, Artem Sikorsky, the director of the aviation department of the Belarusian Transport Ministry, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Belarus is inviting all interested sides to take part in an investigation of the incident with the emergency landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk, Artem Sikorsky, the director of the aviation department of the Belarusian Transport Ministry, said on Monday.

According to Sikorsky, a commission was created to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

"We appeal to the International Civil Aviation Organization, the International Air Transport Association, the European Aviation Safety Agency, representatives of the concerned aviation administrations to take part in an impartial investigation of the event, we are ready to provide all the necessary objective information, first of all, the materials of the talks between traffic controllers and pilots," Sikorsky said during a briefing.

