Minsk Invites OSCE, CIS, SCO to Monitor Upcoming Presidential Election - Foreign Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has invited representatives of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) of the OSCE, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to monitor the upcoming presidential election on August 9, the ministry's spokesman, Anatoly Glaz, said Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the ODIHR said in a statement it would not attend the Belarusian election because it was not invited.

"To be honest, we were disappointed and taken by surprise by the decision of the ODIHR. We sincerely hope it will be reconsidered. Today, on the day when candidates are registered, in full accordance with the earlier public statements, the Foreign Ministry sent invitation to the election to the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation," Glaz said in a statement published by the ministry on Facebook.