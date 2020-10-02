Minsk Invites Poland, Lithuania to Reduce Diplomatic Presence in Belarus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The Belarusian Foreign Ministry suggested on Friday that Poland reduce its diplomatic mission in Belarus to 18 people, Lithuania to 14, the spokesman for the ministry, Anatoly Glaz said.

"Clearly, we have long and patiently followed all the openly hostile actions of Poland and Lithuania ...

With that in mind, the ambassadors of Poland and Lithuania were summoned to the ministry today. Given the clearly destructive activities of these countries, they were suggested to ensure that they have as many diplomats here as Belarus has in their countries by October 9. For Lithuania, it means from 25 to 14 diplomats, for Poland, from 50 to 18," the spokesman said.

In addition, Belarus is recalling its ambassadors to both countries for consultations on Monday.