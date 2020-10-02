UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minsk Invites Poland, Lithuania To Reduce Diplomatic Presence In Belarus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 07:33 PM

Minsk Invites Poland, Lithuania to Reduce Diplomatic Presence in Belarus

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry suggested on Friday that Poland reduce its diplomatic mission in Belarus to 18 people, Lithuania to 14, the spokesman for the ministry, Anatoly Glaz said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The Belarusian Foreign Ministry suggested on Friday that Poland reduce its diplomatic mission in Belarus to 18 people, Lithuania to 14, the spokesman for the ministry, Anatoly Glaz said.

"Clearly, we have long and patiently followed all the openly hostile actions of Poland and Lithuania ...

With that in mind, the ambassadors of Poland and Lithuania were summoned to the ministry today. Given the clearly destructive activities of these countries, they were suggested to ensure that they have as many diplomats here as Belarus has in their countries by October 9. For Lithuania, it means from 25 to 14 diplomats, for Poland, from 50 to 18," the spokesman said.

In addition, Belarus is recalling its ambassadors to both countries for consultations on Monday.

Related Topics

Belarus Poland Lithuania October All From

Recent Stories

Awareness seminar, walk held on cardiac diseases

30 seconds ago

Chief Minister takes notices of gang-rape incident ..

32 seconds ago

Whales in Scottish military exercise zone refuse t ..

33 seconds ago

UN Chief Wishes Trump, First Lady Speedy, Complete ..

35 seconds ago

HESCO teams cut off 150 connections on default

9 minutes ago

Kilmarnock squad told to self-isolate after positi ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.