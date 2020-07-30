UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minsk, Kiev Agree To Boost Border Control To Prevent Destabilization

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 03:37 PM

Minsk, Kiev Agree to Boost Border Control to Prevent Destabilization

Minsk and Kiev have reached an agreement to boost border control and strengthen cooperation between relevant agencies to prevent destabilization ahead of the Belarusian presidential election, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Minsk and Kiev have reached an agreement to boost border control and strengthen cooperation between relevant agencies to prevent destabilization ahead of the Belarusian presidential election, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The Foreign Ministry released its statement soon after completing talks with Russian Ambassador Dmitry Mezentsev and Ukraine's Acting Ambassador Petro Vryblevskyi. The conversations focused on the over 30 Russians detained near Minsk on Wednesday and suspected of preparing terrorist attacks. Minsk believes the detained individuals are members of the Wagner Group paramilitary organization. Some of them hold Ukrainian citizenship and are believed to have taken part in the armed conflict in Donbas.

"Taking into consideration the alarming fact [the detention] and the ongoing election campaign in Belarus, we have reached agreement with the Ukrainian side to intensify cooperation between border agencies and to strengthen the border regime to prevent destabilization in the two countries," the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry added that it had asked the Ukrainian Embassy to provide information about the detained Russians with Ukrainian citizenship in order to assess the reasons of their staying in the republic.

"In view of the confirmed information about some of the detained persons' participation in combat activities on the territory of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions, their Ukrainian origin and citizenship, we have asked Petro Vryblevskyi to provide relevant information that could be used for comprehensive analysis and assessment of the reasons of their staying in Belarus," the Foreign Ministry said.

Related Topics

Election Terrorist Ukraine Russia Minsk Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Belarus Border Citizenship Agreement

Recent Stories

IHC to hear govt’s peal for appointment of legal ..

30 minutes ago

SARP elects new office-bearers

31 minutes ago

SARP elects new office-bearers

38 minutes ago

NDMA Chairman says govt took best measures to coun ..

47 minutes ago

Excise deptt offers 15 pc relaxation for submissio ..

38 seconds ago

Sarwar expresses grief over death of Golra shrine' ..

39 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.