Minsk Lodges Protest With Kiev for Launching Drone in Belarus for Reconnaissance

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The Belarusian foreign ministry said on Thursday that it had lodged a protest with Ukrainian Ambassador Ihor Kyzym in connection with the launch of a drone from the Ukrainian side to Belarusian territory for reconnaissance in late January.

"On February 3, 2022, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Ambassador of Ukraine to Belarus Ihor Kyzym, who was expressed strong protest in connection with the targeted launch of a drone from Ukraine to the territory of Belarus," the ministry said in a statement, adding that it was launched "for illegal reconnaissance."