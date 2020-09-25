UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minsk May Consider Building Port In Russia's Leningrad Region - Lukashenko

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 01:20 PM

Minsk May Consider Building Port in Russia's Leningrad Region - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Minsk may consider building a seaport in Russia's Leningrad region, which has access to the Baltic Sea, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday.

"When I met with the Russian president, we had a big discussion on this [sending Belarusian goods via ports in the Leningrad region], I said that we could cooperate with the local residents and build our own pier, our port.

And I even proposed a funding solution: all that we save on the nuclear power plant, which is being built with the Russian loan, we are ready to invest it in the port, take out a loan from the saved money and invest in the terminal there," Lukashenko said.

Related Topics

Loan Russia Nuclear Minsk Money May All From

Recent Stories

OPPO launches Enco W51 headphones loaded with exci ..

46 seconds ago

Five-day weather forecast

41 minutes ago

SC orders to make report on APS public

59 minutes ago

UK’s Conservative Friends of Kashmir re-launched

2 hours ago

PM to virtually address UNGA today

2 hours ago

Editorial: The future of farming may lie in the UA ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.