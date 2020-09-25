MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Minsk may consider building a seaport in Russia's Leningrad region, which has access to the Baltic Sea, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday.

"When I met with the Russian president, we had a big discussion on this [sending Belarusian goods via ports in the Leningrad region], I said that we could cooperate with the local residents and build our own pier, our port.

And I even proposed a funding solution: all that we save on the nuclear power plant, which is being built with the Russian loan, we are ready to invest it in the port, take out a loan from the saved money and invest in the terminal there," Lukashenko said.