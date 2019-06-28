UrduPoint.com
Minsk May Host Belarusian-Russian-Tajik Top-Level Meeting - Lukashenko

Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 01:40 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Belarusian-Russian-Tajik top-level talks could be held in the Belarusian capital of Minsk over the weekend upon Russian President Vladimir Putin's arrival there.

Putin intends to attend the closing ceremony of the European Games, which Minsk will host on Sunday.

"There are many issues we could discuss together. I think that Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin will join negotiations tomorrow. He will arrive in the morning tomorrow, and I think we could have trilateral talks after lunch, if you don't mind. We also have some issues to discuss within the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Collective Security Treaty Organization," Lukashenko said at talks with his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon.

