Minsk, Moscow Allied, Any Rifts Rumors Only Hopes of Unfriendly Forces - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Any rift between Russia and Belarus is just an expectation of unfriendly forces, the two countries are allies, the deputy chair of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said.

"As for Belarus, these are rather expectations of some unfriendly forces, statements of various political scientists. Sometimes, some leaders fan the flames.

But on the whole, we have a special relationship with Belarus, an alliance," Medvedev said in an interview with the KP publishing house released Thursday.

"We have a Union State. We are working on the integration. Yes, the process is not running smoothly. Yes, we argue sometimes over prices for oil, gas, there might be some offense taken. But, in general, this is a working process," Medvedev added.