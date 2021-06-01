Minsk, Moscow Elaborating Joint Response to Western Sanctions - Lukashenko

The governments of Belarus and Russia were tasked with elaborating a joint response to the Western sanctions, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The governments of Belarus and Russia were tasked with elaborating a joint response to the Western sanctions, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

Response to the sanctions was among the key topics discussed by Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin at their recent meeting in Sochi.

"It was decided to task the governments with working out our reaction," Lukashenko said, as quoted by Sovetskaya Belorussiya - Belarus' Segodnya newspaper.

Russia and Belarus are firmly determined to jointly resist all the foreign attacks, the Belarusian leader added.