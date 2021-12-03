UrduPoint.com

Minsk-Moscow Integration To Be Response To Western Sanctions - Union State

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 05:30 PM

Minsk-Moscow Integration to Be Response to Western Sanctions - Union State

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Closer economic integration of Minsk and Moscow will be a response to Western sanctions against Belarus, Union State's State Secretary Dmitry Mezentsev said on Friday.

"The answer to these sanctions is greater cohesion between Russia and Belarus, substantive, effective work in pursuance of the presidential decisions on economic integration," Mezentsev told reporters.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Minsk Belarus

Recent Stories

The 14th International Urdu Conference organized b ..

The 14th International Urdu Conference organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan ..

7 minutes ago
 OPPO launches We Are Ofans - Highlighting Aspiring ..

OPPO launches We Are Ofans - Highlighting Aspiring and Empowered Young Individua ..

20 minutes ago
 Beijing 2022 conducts water-conserving, eco-friend ..

Beijing 2022 conducts water-conserving, eco-friendly artificial snow making

12 minutes ago
 Committee expresses concerns over biometric verifi ..

Committee expresses concerns over biometric verification issues in Ehsaas progra ..

12 minutes ago
 Albania bans arrivals from six African countries

Albania bans arrivals from six African countries

12 minutes ago
 Premier League top three set for titanic title bat ..

Premier League top three set for titanic title battle

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.