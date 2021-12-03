Minsk-Moscow Integration to Be Response to Western Sanctions - Union State

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Closer economic integration of Minsk and Moscow will be a response to Western sanctions against Belarus, Union State's State Secretary Dmitry Mezentsev said on Friday.

"The answer to these sanctions is greater cohesion between Russia and Belarus, substantive, effective work in pursuance of the presidential decisions on economic integration," Mezentsev told reporters.