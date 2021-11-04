UrduPoint.com

Minsk, Moscow Will Strengthen Regional Grouping Of Troops - Lukashenko

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 08:30 PM

Minsk, Moscow Will Strengthen Regional Grouping of Troops - Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk and Moscow intended to strengthen in the future the regional grouping of troops, which is already a reliable shield for the security of the two countries and the post-Soviet space

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk and Moscow intended to strengthen in the future the regional grouping of troops, which is already a reliable shield for the security of the two countries and the post-Soviet space.

"It is impossible not to note close cooperation in the field of defense.

As recent events have shown, the regional grouping of the Union's troops is a reliable security shield not only for our countries, but for the entire post-Soviet space. The President (of Russia) and I do not hide our intentions to strengthen this grouping in the future," Lukashenko said on Thursday at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Belarus and Russia, which is held in the format of a video conference.

