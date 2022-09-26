UrduPoint.com

Minsk Needs Security Guarantees If Moscow, Kiev Reach Peace Deal - Top Belarusian Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 12:10 PM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Belarus will need specific security guarantees in case if Russia and Ukraine reach peace agreements, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said in an interview with Sputnik.

"If any (peace) agreements are reached, if this process goes on, then we would also like to understand what is at stake, what guarantees each of the parties receives.

And we would not like to be left out of these guarantees," Makei said, adding that Minsk "would also like to have specific, definite security guarantees for Belarus."

The diplomat recalled earlier statements made by Minsk in the spring that Belarus should also participate in the final agreements.

"Without Belarus, which is located in the center of Europe, it is also impossible to achieve complete and absolute security in this region. If we are some kind of troubled country, this will not be beneficial to anyone," he added.

