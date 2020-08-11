Minsk Not Indifferent to Other Countries' Reaction to Election Results - Foreign Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Belarus is not indifferent to reaction of foreign partners to the course and results of the presidential election, the republic is closely following it, the country's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"Taking into account a number of statements made from European capitals, we want to emphasize that we are not indifferent to the reaction of our foreign partners to the course and results of the presidential elections in Belarus. Of course, we are closely following it," the ministry said.

The ministry also thanked other countries for statements made "to support the sovereignty and independence of the Republic of Belarus."

"These principles are sacred for any state. And especially for us today," it stressed.