Minsk Plans To Ban Entry To Foreigners With Links To Extremism - Prosecutors

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The General Prosecutor's Office of Belarus announced on Thursday that it has prepared amendments to the legislation, according to which it is planned to prohibit entry into the country to foreigners from the list of those involved in extremism, and Belarusians included in this list may lose their citizenship.

"The Ministry of Internal Affairs will keep track of lists of organizations, formations, individual entrepreneurs and citizens involved in extremist activities. Citizens convicted of crimes related to extremism will be included in this list and deprived of the right to engage in certain types of activities .

.. Their financial transactions will be subject to special control," the prosecutor's office said.

Prosecutors added that foreign citizens and stateless persons included in such a list will be "prohibited from entering the country", and citizens of Belarus who are in such lists may lose their citizenship.

The Belarusian prosecutors also proposed introducing criminal liability for calls for violations of the country's integrity.

More Stories From World

