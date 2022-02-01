Minsk Plans to Recover Fines From Lithuania for Terminating Fertilizers Transit Contract

Belarus intends to recover fines from Lithuania for terminating the contract for the transit of fertilizers, the relevant lawsuits have already been filed with a court in Lithuania, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Belarus intends to recover fines from Lithuania for terminating the contract for the transit of fertilizers, the relevant lawsuits have already been filed with a court in Lithuania, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Tuesday.

"We will recover all the fines that are due to us for the termination of these contracts for transportation on their part. Appropriate lawsuits have already been submitted to the Lithuanian court. We will recover from them lost profits as well. These are large sums," Golovchenko said in a video address posted on the government's website.

The prime minister added that Belarus proposed Lithuania to settle the issue of cargo transit, but warned that in he event of no response, retaliatory measures will follow in the coming days.

On December 8, the United States sanctioned Belaruskali and asked its allies to terminate all business with the Belarusian company. Lithuanian Railways refused to comply immediately, saying that it had already been paid for transit through December and would respect its contractual obligations. This caused a domestic political controversy in Lithuania, with Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and Transport Minister Marius Skuodis announcing their resignation, which the prime minister refused to accept.

On January 12, the Lithuanian government enforced the contract's annulment starting February 1, saying that a special commission found it to be contrary to Lithuania's national interests.