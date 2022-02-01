UrduPoint.com

Minsk Plans To Recover Fines From Lithuania For Terminating Fertilizers Transit Contract

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 05:11 PM

Minsk Plans to Recover Fines From Lithuania for Terminating Fertilizers Transit Contract

Belarus intends to recover fines from Lithuania for terminating the contract for the transit of fertilizers, the relevant lawsuits have already been filed with a court in Lithuania, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Belarus intends to recover fines from Lithuania for terminating the contract for the transit of fertilizers, the relevant lawsuits have already been filed with a court in Lithuania, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Tuesday.

"We will recover all the fines that are due to us for the termination of these contracts for transportation on their part. Appropriate lawsuits have already been submitted to the Lithuanian court. We will recover from them lost profits as well. These are large sums," Golovchenko said in a video address posted on the government's website.

The prime minister added that Belarus proposed Lithuania to settle the issue of cargo transit, but warned that in he event of no response, retaliatory measures will follow in the coming days.

On December 8, the United States sanctioned Belaruskali and asked its allies to terminate all business with the Belarusian company. Lithuanian Railways refused to comply immediately, saying that it had already been paid for transit through December and would respect its contractual obligations. This caused a domestic political controversy in Lithuania, with Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and Transport Minister Marius Skuodis announcing their resignation, which the prime minister refused to accept.

On January 12, the Lithuanian government enforced the contract's annulment starting February 1, saying that a special commission found it to be contrary to Lithuania's national interests.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Company Belarus United States Lithuania January February December Event All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Salman Khan receives Personality of the Year Award ..

Salman Khan receives Personality of the Year Award in Riyadh

10 seconds ago
 Poland, Ukraine Agree to Build Gas Pipeline to Inc ..

Poland, Ukraine Agree to Build Gas Pipeline to Increase Gas Supplies - Prime Min ..

3 minutes ago
 SAU launches GIS training session for faculty and ..

SAU launches GIS training session for faculty and students

4 minutes ago
 Putin Promises to Brief Orban on Russia's Security ..

Putin Promises to Brief Orban on Russia's Security Proposals

4 minutes ago
 Moscow Eyes Transfer of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine P ..

Moscow Eyes Transfer of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Production Technologies to Hung ..

4 minutes ago
 Matthews advances in ICC Women's ODI Player Rankin ..

Matthews advances in ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>