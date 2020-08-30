UrduPoint.com
Minsk Police Arrest 140 People At Anti-Government Protest - Interior Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Some 140 people were arrested during an unauthorized protest in the Belarusian capital on Sunday, the Interior Ministry told Sputnik.

"According to the latest estimates, it is 140," Olga Chemodanova, a spokeswoman for the ministry, said, adding "we will have a full picture in the morning [on Monday].

Thousands of demonstrators flocked to the center of Minsk on Sunday for a fourth weekend of protests against the sitting president, Alexander Lukashenko, who won a sixth term in the August 9 election.

