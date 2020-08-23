UrduPoint.com
Minsk Police Aware Of Planned Provocations During Protests

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Minsk police said they have information about planned provocations during unauthorized protests in the city.

"Information is spreading on the internet with calls to take part in illegal street protests today. Their goal is obvious - to undermine the situation and bring discord into society. The organizers of this process use people as consumables, persuading them to participate in illegal mass events with all the ensuing consequences," the head of the Municipal Department of Internal Affairs of the Minsk City Executive Committee, Ivan Kubrakov, said.

He noted that city property is being damaged during these unauthorized actions.

"We have information about the upcoming provocations. Be prudent and restrained, stop your children from rash actions," Kubrakov added.

According to media reports, Belarusian opposition supporters from different districts of Minsk are currently gathering in the city center for the "March of New Belarus.

" The authorities are deploying military vehicles to the city center.

Mass opposition protests broke out across Belarus following a presidential election on August 9 that saw incumbent President Alekxander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While according to the electoral authorities Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

Demonstrations were harshly suppressed by the security forces during the first several days of the unrest. However, law enforcement officers have since halted the excessive use of force. More than 6,700 people were detained during the initial phase of the protest. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people died and several hundred others sustained injuries during that period, including more than 120 security officers.

