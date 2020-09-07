Minsk Police Checking Information About 'Kidnapping' of Opposition Figure Kolesnikova

The Belarusian police are checking information about the alleged kidnapping of opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova, the police department of the Minsk City Council told Sputnik on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The Belarusian police are checking information about the alleged kidnapping of opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova, the police department of the Minsk City Council told Sputnik on Monday.

"We are verifying this information," a spokeswoman said, commenting on media reports saying Kolesnikova was kidnapped in the center of Minsk.

Kolesnikova is a member of the presidium of the Belarusian opposition's coordination council. The Belarusian prosecutors launched last month a criminal probe into the activities of the council, which they see as a threat to the national security.