Minsk Police Detain Several Dozen Anti-Government Protesters

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) The police in Minsk have detained several dozen anti-government protesters during a rally on Sunday, Natalia Hanusevich, a spokeswoman for the police department of the Minsk City Executive Committee, told Sputnik.

The country's opposition is holding an unsanctioned "March of Pride" in Minsk.

"Several dozen participants of the unauthorized mass gathering in Minsk were detained. They were taken to the police stations for investigation," Hanusevich said.