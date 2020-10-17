Minsk Police Detain Sputnik Correspondent, At Least 10 Others In Opposition March
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 04:00 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) A Sputnik correspondent in the Belarusian capital of Minsk has been detained along with at least 10 other students at a demonstration on Saturday.
"I'm detained," the correspondent wrote, shortly after reporting that police had detained 10 protesters at a student's march through the capital.
The opposition march of more than 100 people began at around 12:50 local time (09:50 GMT) near a Minsk university, but was soon dispersed by police in riot gear. At least 10 students had been taken away at the time of the correspondent's detention.