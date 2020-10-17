UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minsk Police Detain Sputnik Correspondent, At Least 10 Others In Opposition March

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 04:00 PM

Minsk Police Detain Sputnik Correspondent, at Least 10 Others in Opposition March

A Sputnik correspondent in the Belarusian capital of Minsk has been detained along with at least 10 other students at a demonstration on Saturday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) A Sputnik correspondent in the Belarusian capital of Minsk has been detained along with at least 10 other students at a demonstration on Saturday.

"I'm detained," the correspondent wrote, shortly after reporting that police had detained 10 protesters at a student's march through the capital.

The opposition march of more than 100 people began at around 12:50 local time (09:50 GMT) near a Minsk university, but was soon dispersed by police in riot gear. At least 10 students had been taken away at the time of the correspondent's detention.

Related Topics

Police Student Minsk March Opposition

Recent Stories

Nation rejected nexus of opposition parties: Dr Sh ..

2 minutes ago

SPI inflation increases 0.45 pc

2 minutes ago

Poland Reports 9,622 COVID-19 Cases in Another Rec ..

2 minutes ago

Free eye camp to start from Monday

22 minutes ago

PHP launches awareness drive against underage driv ..

23 minutes ago

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.