Minsk Police Release Ria Novosti Correspondent From Custody

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) Sergey Popov, a correspondent with Russia's RIA Novosti news agency who was detained while covering a Sunday protest in Minsk, said that he was released from police custody.

"I was released from the Oktyabrskoye police department after three-hour detention," Popov told the agency.

The correspondent was detained in downtown Minsk, not far from the Planeta hotel. Popov had all the necessary accreditation from the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

According to the Belarusian Association of Journalists, more than 20 local and foreign reporters were detained during the Sunday rallies across the country.