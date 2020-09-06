UrduPoint.com
Minsk Police Say 25 Of 34 Students Arrested During Saturday Unauthorized Rallies Released

Sun 06th September 2020

Minsk Police Say 25 of 34 Students Arrested During Saturday Unauthorized Rallies Released

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Twenty-five out of 34 students arrested during unauthorized protests in the capital of Belarus on Saturday have been released, Natalya Ganusevich, a spokeswoman for the police department of the Minsk City Executive Committee, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, students from several universities staged unauthorized protests in Minsk.

"A total of 34 students were detained for participating in unauthorized mass rallies on Saturday, all of them were brought to administrative responsibility, 25 people were released, the rest were sent to places of detention pending trial," Ganusevich said.

