Minsk Police Say Arrested Some Participants of Unauthorized Protests

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) The Minsk police on Saturday announced making arrests following unauthorized protests in the capital of Belarus, Natalya Ganusevich, a spokeswoman for the police department of the Minsk City Executive Committee, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, students from several universities staged unauthorized protests in Minsk.

"I confirm that there are arrests in Minsk as part of administrative procedures, " Ganusevich said without specifying the number.