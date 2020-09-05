UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minsk Police Say Arrested Some Participants Of Unauthorized Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 04:47 PM

Minsk Police Say Arrested Some Participants of Unauthorized Protests

He Minsk police on Saturday announced making arrests following unauthorized protests in the capital of Belarus, Natalya Ganusevich, a spokeswoman for the police department of the Minsk City Executive Committee, told Sputnik

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) The Minsk police on Saturday announced making arrests following unauthorized protests in the capital of Belarus, Natalya Ganusevich, a spokeswoman for the police department of the Minsk City Executive Committee, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, students from several universities staged unauthorized protests in Minsk.

"I confirm that there are arrests in Minsk as part of administrative procedures, " Ganusevich said without specifying the number.

Related Topics

Police Minsk Belarus From

Recent Stories

US blogger challenges rejection of her visa before ..

18 minutes ago

ERC team inspects work progress in development pro ..

21 minutes ago

SEPA stops unauthorized sintered iron ore plant in ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese, Indian Defense Ministers Speak for Peacef ..

4 minutes ago

Govt taking steps for rehabilitation of flood affe ..

4 minutes ago

PM announces Rs 1100 bln package for Karachi

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.