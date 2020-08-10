Minsk Police Started Detaining People, Officers Thoroughly Check Journalists' Documents

Minsk police began to detain the alleged participants of the opposition rally at the Minsk Hero City Obelisk, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Minsk police began to detain the alleged participants of the opposition rally at the Minsk Hero City Obelisk, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Special forces officers detained a middle-aged woman and put her in a minibus, the correspondent reported.

The police forces are gathered in the area, two fire engines are on duty. Special forces patrols check documents and backpacks of all passers-by. Despite this, small groups of people flock to the area.

RT correspondent Konstantin Pridybailo says he was detained in Minsk.

"I was detained," he said on Telegram.