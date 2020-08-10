UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minsk Police Started Detaining People, Officers Thoroughly Check Journalists' Documents

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:21 PM

Minsk Police Started Detaining People, Officers Thoroughly Check Journalists' Documents

Minsk police began to detain the alleged participants of the opposition rally at the Minsk Hero City Obelisk, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Minsk police began to detain the alleged participants of the opposition rally at the Minsk Hero City Obelisk, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Special forces officers detained a middle-aged woman and put her in a minibus, the correspondent reported.

The police forces are gathered in the area, two fire engines are on duty. Special forces patrols check documents and backpacks of all passers-by. Despite this, small groups of people flock to the area.

RT correspondent Konstantin Pridybailo says he was detained in Minsk.

"I was detained," he said on Telegram.

Related Topics

Fire Police Minsk Women All From Opposition

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

9 minutes ago

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

2 hours ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

2 hours ago

Tree plantation campaign to develop greenery all o ..

3 minutes ago

Smart Lockdown, effective response to COVID-19 pan ..

3 minutes ago

Rs 10 mln allocated for providing facilities at sh ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.