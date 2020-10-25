UrduPoint.com
Minsk Police Use Riot Control Gear Against Protesters In City Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 09:10 PM

Minsk Police Use Riot Control Gear Against Protesters in City Center

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) The Minsk police told Sputnik on Sunday they had used riot control equipment in Orlovskaya street in Minsk to "prevent the protesters from committing illegal actions."

"Law-enforcement officers have used means of restraint to prevent illegal actions on the part of the protesters near the building of the Minsk City police, which is situated in Orlovskaya street," a spokesperson for the police said.

The protesters have retreated from the Minsk City police building, but are still near it. Earlier, the participants rallied near the Independence Palace, which is the Belarusian president's residence.

More Stories From World

