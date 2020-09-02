UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minsk Prepared Response Sanctions Against Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 04:00 PM

Minsk Prepared Response Sanctions Against Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Minsk has already prepared sanctions against Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia in response to these countries' restrictions, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said Wednesday.

"We prepared proposals yesterday and they were approved, the proposals on sanctions against relevant people in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

If other countries impose sanctions, we will take necessary proper steps in response," Makei said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Related Topics

Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin Estonia Lithuania Latvia

Recent Stories

NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah in assets beyond means ..

6 minutes ago

Hafeez and Shaheen on the charge in latest ICC T20 ..

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Vietnamese President on I ..

16 minutes ago

Message of H.E. the Secretary General on the OIC's ..

25 minutes ago

Babar Azam reviews T20I series after Pakistan beat ..

42 minutes ago

Introducing the Galaxy Z Fold2: Change the Shape o ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.