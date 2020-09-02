Minsk Prepared Response Sanctions Against Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Minsk has already prepared sanctions against Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia in response to these countries' restrictions, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said Wednesday.

"We prepared proposals yesterday and they were approved, the proposals on sanctions against relevant people in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

If other countries impose sanctions, we will take necessary proper steps in response," Makei said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.