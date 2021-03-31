Minsk Prepares Bill to Recognize Journalists as Illegal Rallies Participants - Lawmaker

A bill that would allow recognizing journalists as participants of unauthorized rallies was submitted to the Belarusian parliament, Gennady Davydko, the head of the lower chamber's commission for human rights, international relations and the media, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) A bill that would allow recognizing journalists as participants of unauthorized rallies was submitted to the Belarusian parliament, Gennady Davydko, the head of the lower chamber's commission for human rights, international relations and the media, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The bill was submitted to the House of Representatives [the lower chamber]. It is under consideration, we are studying it," Davydko said, commenting on media reports saying that the Belarusian government seeks equating journalists covering unauthorized rallies with those participating in these rallies.

Under the draft legislation, if journalists "shout out slogans" or there are some other "clear signs" of their participation in the unauthorized event, then they can be qualified as rally participants, the lawmaker explained.

"This is not about journalists sitting in their offices and describing what happened," Davydko stressed.

All criteria will be "spelled out thoroughly," the Belarusian lawmaker assured.