Minsk Prepares Potential Response to New Western Sanctions - Foreign Minister

Minsk has prepared a response to potential new Western sanctions; some of the measures may target European business in Belarus, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) Minsk has prepared a response to potential new Western sanctions; some of the measures may target European business in Belarus, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said Friday.

"Such measures were discussed in the past, they are ready... They will be appropriate, given the situation.

No steps taken by our opponents � Europe, western countries � will be left unanswered. These measures have been developed. Let's now wait for what happens next, what our colleagues in the West decide," Makei told reporters.

According to the foreign minister, these steps could include "potential measures against European business in Belarus."