Minsk Preparing Asymmetric Response To US Sanctions On Petrochemical Enterprises

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 04:59 PM

Minsk Preparing Asymmetric Response to US Sanctions on Petrochemical Enterprises

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it was preparing an asymmetric response to Washington's sanctions against nine Belarusian petrochemical enterprises

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it was preparing an asymmetric response to Washington's sanctions against nine Belarusian petrochemical enterprises.

The US will reimpose the sanctions against the state-owned companies starting on June 3 in light of alleged human rights violations in the country.

"Sovereignty and independence are fundamental values for the Belarusian people. The US side should have understood a long time ago that there will be no compromise on these issues. The Republic of Belarus is a country that can stand up for itself, that does not accept 'prodding', that is not governed from abroad and that does not succumb to sanctions and restrictions .

.. The Republic of Belarus will do everything possible, including at the international level, to protect the well-being of thousands of enterprise staffers and our citizens from the destructive US measures. We reserve the right for an asymmetric response," the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry reaffirmed readiness for a dialogue with Washington that would be based on mutual respect.

