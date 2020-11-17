UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minsk Preparing Substantial Response To Possible Expansion Of EU Sanctions

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:50 PM

Minsk Preparing Substantial Response to Possible Expansion of EU Sanctions

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Belarus is preparing substantial response to the possible expansion of sanctions by the European Union, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Tuesday.

Last week, the EU said it was ready to introduce additional sanctions on Minsk in connection with the death of protester Roman Bondarenko.

"Belarus is preparing response measures to the potential expansion of the EU sanctions ... One should have no doubt that if our European partners implement these initiatives, this will not be left without a response. Our reaction will be adequate and it will be truly perceptible for our European partners. I will stress again that we did not initiate this, we just tried to adequately respond to the threats that Belarus faced and is still facing," Makei said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

Related Topics

European Union Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus

Recent Stories

PM announces electronic voting system in Pakistan

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on Nati ..

6 minutes ago

Kashmore rape victim girl is in critical condition ..

20 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on Nat ..

36 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on Nation ..

36 minutes ago

'South Punjab women can play effective role in eco ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.