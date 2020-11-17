Minsk Preparing Substantial Response to Possible Expansion of EU Sanctions

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Belarus is preparing substantial response to the possible expansion of sanctions by the European Union, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Tuesday.

Last week, the EU said it was ready to introduce additional sanctions on Minsk in connection with the death of protester Roman Bondarenko.

"Belarus is preparing response measures to the potential expansion of the EU sanctions ... One should have no doubt that if our European partners implement these initiatives, this will not be left without a response. Our reaction will be adequate and it will be truly perceptible for our European partners. I will stress again that we did not initiate this, we just tried to adequately respond to the threats that Belarus faced and is still facing," Makei said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.