Minsk Proposes to Create Unified Aviation Regulator Withing Union State or EAEU

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The head of the Belarusian Transport Ministry's aviation department, Artem Sikorsky, said on Wednesday that it is sensible to create a unified aviation regulator within the Russia-Belarus Union State or the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) amid western sanctions.

"These sanctions, which are now being introduced, make us think about accelerating the creation of a unified aviation administration. This is the issue of creating a regulator either within the EAEU, or within the Union State," Sikorsky told a press conference.