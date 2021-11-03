UrduPoint.com

Minsk Proposes To Create Unified Aviation Regulator Withing Union State Or EAEU

Minsk Proposes to Create Unified Aviation Regulator Withing Union State or EAEU

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The head of the Belarusian Transport Ministry's aviation department, Artem Sikorsky, said on Wednesday that it is sensible to create a unified aviation regulator within the Russia-Belarus Union State or the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) amid western sanctions.

"These sanctions, which are now being introduced, make us think about accelerating the creation of a unified aviation administration. This is the issue of creating a regulator either within the EAEU, or within the Union State," Sikorsky told a press conference.

