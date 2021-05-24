UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minsk Put No Pressure On Ryanair Plane's Crew - Belarusian Transport Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 08:38 PM

Minsk Put No Pressure on Ryanair Plane's Crew - Belarusian Transport Ministry

The transcript of negotiations between Belarusian air traffic controllers and pilots of the Ryanair aircraft, there was no pressure from Minsk on the crew when a decision on emergency landing was made, Artem Sikorsky, the director of the aviation department of the Belarusian Transport Ministry, said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The transcript of negotiations between Belarusian air traffic controllers and pilots of the Ryanair aircraft, there was no pressure from Minsk on the crew when a decision on emergency landing was made, Artem Sikorsky, the director of the aviation department of the Belarusian Transport Ministry, said on Monday.

"There was no pressure on the part of Belarusian air traffic controllers on the Ryanair crew to make a decision," Sikorsky said at a briefing.

He stressed that the Belarusian air traffic controllers had acted in accordance with international obligations.

Related Topics

Traffic Minsk From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Pakistani minister from ..

41 minutes ago

Germany’s ADIBF pavilion highlights its rich cul ..

41 minutes ago

CPO holds open court

2 minutes ago

Court rejects Farzana Raja's request for proceedin ..

2 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

2 minutes ago

Three Jewish Men Charged With Attempted Murder of ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.