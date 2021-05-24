The transcript of negotiations between Belarusian air traffic controllers and pilots of the Ryanair aircraft, there was no pressure from Minsk on the crew when a decision on emergency landing was made, Artem Sikorsky, the director of the aviation department of the Belarusian Transport Ministry, said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The transcript of negotiations between Belarusian air traffic controllers and pilots of the Ryanair aircraft, there was no pressure from Minsk on the crew when a decision on emergency landing was made, Artem Sikorsky, the director of the aviation department of the Belarusian Transport Ministry, said on Monday.

"There was no pressure on the part of Belarusian air traffic controllers on the Ryanair crew to make a decision," Sikorsky said at a briefing.

He stressed that the Belarusian air traffic controllers had acted in accordance with international obligations.